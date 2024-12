For Wired, Dhruv Mehrotra and Dell Cameron, in collaboration with Bayerischer Rundfunk and Netzpolitik.org, check out location data for overseas military personnel that is probably too easy to buy. The data from a broker is primarily meant for marketing purposes so that companies can better target ads, but there isn’t exactly a strict vetting process for where the money comes from.

Sooo, this seems not very good.