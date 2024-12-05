The network that connects the world still relies on surprisingly thin wires that run miles down on the ocean floor. Sometimes those wires break. For The New York Times, James Glanz, Elian Peltier, and Pablo Robles show the repair process and what happens when the internet doesn’t work.
When internet cables break under the sea
