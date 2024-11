Martin Wattenberg drew up a live visualization that shows colors mentioned in Bluesky posts, via the firehose. Just let the wave of calm wash over you.

I’m sure there are many more mashups to come, but I’ll probably shift anymore sharing to Bluesky itself, so as not to inundate you with a firehose about using the firehose. It’s just refreshing to see data flowing freely after companies moving the other direction over the past several years.