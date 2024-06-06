About a dog

For NYT, Sam Anderson, with illustrations by Gaia Alari, tells the story of his family dog Walnut. The storytelling and animation format work well to depict the love of a pet.
For some reason, someone started cutting onions while I was reading.
Restaurants are reopening for dining across the United States. Some states are doing it faster than others.
For commuters, the farther away you live from the workplace, the earlier you have to leave your house to get to work on time. How much does that start time change the farther out you get?
We all have our routines, but from person-to-person, the daily schedule changes a lot depending on your responsibilities.