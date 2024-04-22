Israel uses Iron Dome as defense against rockets

Using a series of graphics, Reuters explains Israel’s defense against rockets, also known as Iron Dome.

A key part of Iron Dome is its control system’s ability to discern what incoming targets pose a threat. If an adversary’s rocket will land harmlessly – in an unpopulated area or in the sea, for instance – it will not be intercepted. That makes it ideal for “saturation” scenarios in which an enemy tries to fire so many missiles that not all of them will be shot down, said Uzi Rubin, a senior researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.