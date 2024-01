Meant to be comprehensive more than a curated collection, the Journalist’s Toolbox AI provides many links to tools that might help you data more efficiently. Or at least use more AI-ish things.

There’s still a long way to go before AI is reliable enough to analyze and make sense of data. A lot of these things still feel like half-baked gimmicks. However, for the mechanical, repetitive tasks that can be easily defined, such as scraping or coding chores, some of these resources might be useful.