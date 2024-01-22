Oceans that all the rivers drain

Rivers drain into oceans. Grasshopper Geography color-coded the rivers in the world by the ocean they drain into and made a series of maps.

But what is an ocean drainage basin map, I hear most of you asking? A couple of years ago I tried to find a map that shows in which ocean does each of the world’s rivers end up. I was a bit surprised to see there is no map like that, so I just decided I’ll make it myself – as usual. Well, after realizing all the technical difficulties, I wasn’t so surprised any more that it didn’t exist.

It reminds me of the map that shows where a raindrop ends up.