Scale of all the things, compared to you

Kurzgesagt illustrates the scale of the tiniest of things and the biggest of things by zooming in and out, but unlike videos before, they focus on human scale by comparing everything against it at each step.

You’ve probably seen the Powers of Ten, which demonstrates the scale of things by zooming farther and farther away from the universe and then back in to the microscopic level.

However, once people fall out of view, you lose a sense of magnitude. It’s just this is really big and that is really small. With focus on the individual, the Kurzgesagt rendition keeps the scale close as if you’re standing right next to it instead of traveling to an unreachable place.