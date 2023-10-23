Analysis of romance novel covers

October 23, 2023

Topic

Infographics  /  , , ,

When I was a kid, I remember uncomfortably walking past the book section at a grocery store where I would see a bunch of books of a muscular man, probably Fabio, clutching on to a woman as he looked deeply into her eyes. Times have changed. For The Pudding, Jan Diehm analyzed the shifting style of the romance novel cover.