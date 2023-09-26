When you compare two areas on a single map, it can be a challenge to compare the actual size of them because of the trade-offs with projecting a three-dimensional space onto a two-dimensional space. Josh Horowitz made a thing that automatically rescales side-by-side maps as you pan and zoom, so that you get a more accurate comparison.
Two maps with the same scale
