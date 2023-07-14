Bell System’s monopoly broke up in 1984 leading to independent phone companies, which have merged with or were acquired by other companies. The Wall Street Journal used a flowchart to show the history, which is how companies like AT&T and Verizon inherited a system of lead-covered cables.
Flowchart showing the splits, mergers, and acquisitions of the former Bell Telephone Company
