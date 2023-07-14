Flowchart showing the splits, mergers, and acquisitions of the former Bell Telephone Company

July 14, 2023

Bell System’s monopoly broke up in 1984 leading to independent phone companies, which have merged with or were acquired by other companies. The Wall Street Journal used a flowchart to show the history, which is how companies like AT&T and Verizon inherited a system of lead-covered cables.