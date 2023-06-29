Astericking NBA champions

June 29, 2023

It seems to have grown more common for basketball fans to complain that whoever wins the championship didn’t have to go through a legitimate challenge. If so and so wasn’t injured on the opposing team, so the naysayers claim, then such and such team wouldn’t have won. For The Pudding, Russell Samora made it easier to whine, based on an aptly named metric called CRUTCH.