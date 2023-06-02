For ProPublica, Ian MacDougall and Sergio Hernandez evaluated records of sitting justices to gauge the rights at risk of being taken away. Each right gets a section with background, bills and court cases challenging the right, and the justices that have questioned the right through judicial opinions and public remarks.
Rights at risk at the U.S. Supreme Court level
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Shifted Social Media Usage, Among Teens
Facebook took the biggest hit in the past three years. Snapchat and Instagram got more likes.
Basketball Stat Cherry Picking
Wow your friends during the game with random win percentages, based on various player stats.