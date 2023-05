You might’ve heard about large language models lately. They’re the “brains” behind recent chatbots that seem to know an awful lot. Aatish Bhatia, for NYT’s The Upshot, walks you through how such a model “learns” to write based on a relatively small body of text.

There’s a little bit of Choose Your Own Adventure mixed in, so you can select the type of text. Bhatia used nanoGPT, an open source library, to model Jane Austen, Shakespeare, and Star Trek: The Next Generation.