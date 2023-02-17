For The New York Times, Eleanor Lutz illustrated things in the sky, because there are other objects up there other than spy balloons and UFOs. A long vertical scale is used to represent altitude. Bonus points for moving the objects around to give a floating effect.
Spy balloons and UFOs
