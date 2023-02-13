Sources and attribution for AI-generated images

AI-based image generation take bits and pieces from existing people-made images and tries to smartly mash sources together for something new. However, that something new often looks a lot like someone else’s work. It’s why Getty Images is suing Stability AI, the company behind Stable Diffusion.

Stable Attribution goes in the opposite direction of image generation, and instead tries to identify source images of a given AI-generated image. Load an image and Stable Attribution looks for the most similar images in the Stable Diffusion training data.

The explainer on the Stable Attribution homepage is a nice abstraction of how the process works.