In a story about how scientists are using drones to fight plant extinction, Reuters Graphics uses a blend of video, illustration, and statistical graphics. I like the part in the middle where the mixed media seamlessly comes together.
Battling plant extinction
Projects by FlowingData See All →
What Alcohol People Around the World Drink
Americans get most of their alcohol from beer, but it’s not like that everywhere.
Where Bars Outnumber Grocery Stores
A closer look at the age old question of where there are more bars than grocery stores, and vice versa.
Chart of Cousins
For every family get-together I go to, it seems there are more kids running around. I know that they are related to me somehow, but what do I call them? Maybe this chart will help next time.