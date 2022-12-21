We often talk about emotions in more basic terms, such as disgust, joy, sadness, and anger, but of course it goes deeper than that. When talking to others, it helps to have the words to express these more complex feelings. Abby VanMuijen and Michelle McGhee, for The Pudding, take you on a tour of what it means to feel.
Visual exploration through emotional granularity
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Where We Find Meaning in the Everyday
Meaningfulness scores from the American Time Use Survey provide a hint of what we value.
Who Funds the World Health Organization
A couple of weeks ago — or maybe it was a couple of years ago, I’m not sure — the administration announced it would withdraw funding from the World Health Organization. Here’s what that does to the overall picture.
Best Directors Who Were Not White Men
From 1928, the year of the first Academy Awards, to 2019, there have been 455 nominations for Best Director. Of those, 18 of them went to non-white men.