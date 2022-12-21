Visual exploration through emotional granularity

December 21, 2022

We often talk about emotions in more basic terms, such as disgust, joy, sadness, and anger, but of course it goes deeper than that. When talking to others, it helps to have the words to express these more complex feelings. Abby VanMuijen and Michelle McGhee, for The Pudding, take you on a tour of what it means to feel.