Unemployed data scientist

It seems a lot of data scientists have either left or were laid off from their jobs during the past few months. Jacqueline Nolis and Emily Robinson, data scientists who hosted a podcast and wrote a book on building a career in the field, happened to be in the lot. So naturally, they brought back the podcast for a bonus episode on their experiences with sudden unemployment and the job search.

I’ve never had a “real” job (as some tend to tell me), so workplace experiences are always interesting to me, like peering into an aquarium. The layoff process seems not fun.