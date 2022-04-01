For privacy reasons, there’s a 72-year restriction on individual Census records, which include names and addresses. It’s 72 years today since the release of the 1950 Census. The scanned paper records are available for browsing and downloading.
1950 Census released by U.S. National Archives
