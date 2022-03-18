Changing the clocks twice a year can be a hassle, so some people in the United States want to permanently keep Daylight Saving Time. However, that also means some areas in the country end up with late sunrise, which means going to work or school in the dark. For The Washington Post, Justin Grieser, Joe Fox, and Tim Meko mapped how sunrise times would change.
Sunrise times with permanent Day Light Saving
