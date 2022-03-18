Sunrise times with permanent Day Light Saving

March 18, 2022

Changing the clocks twice a year can be a hassle, so some people in the United States want to permanently keep Daylight Saving Time. However, that also means some areas in the country end up with late sunrise, which means going to work or school in the dark. For The Washington Post, Justin Grieser, Joe Fox, and Tim Meko mapped how sunrise times would change.