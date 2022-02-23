For Wired, stat professor Jeffrey Rosenthal answered statistics questions from Twitter, such as how likely it is you win the lottery, why election polls seem wrong all the time, and how statistical testing works. This was an entertaining and educational 16 minutes.
Statistician answers stat questions
