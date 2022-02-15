Snowboarding composite photos

If you watched the men’s halfpipe in the Olympics, you were probably impressed by Ayumu Hirano’s tricks. But it can be hard to see what he actually does in real-time, other than flying high, spinning a lot, and landing cleanly. So The New York Times used composite photos to show Hirano’s trajectory. I especially like the zoom-in frame by frame composite showing a Cab Double Cork 1440.
