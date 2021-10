The IEEE VIS 2021 conference is running virtually this week, and there’s a lot of work that’s caught my eye but I haven’t had the chance to look through it all yet. One of those things is the alt.VIS workshop that lead into the conference. The papers included such topics as Towards a Theory of Bullshit Visualization, Visualization for Villainy, and Manifesto for Putting Chartjunk in the Trash 2021!.

I’m giving this a hard bookmark to read later.