For when you want to fill SVG polygons with patterns instead of or in combination with color, Thomas Michael Semmler has a copy-and-paste collection. It’s just the basics, but it’s a convenient reference that could provide a starting point at the least.
SVG pattern repository
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Data Underload #13 – Corned Beef Recipe
For as far back as I can remember, I’ve always had corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day, or at least on the week of.
It’s All Greek (or Chinese or Spanish or…) to Me
In English, there’s an idiom that notes confusion: “It’s all Greek to me.” Other languages have similar sayings, but they don’t use Greek as their point of confusion.