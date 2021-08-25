For their 5 Levels series, Wired brought in Hilary Mason to explain machine learning at five levels of difficulty. Mason’s explanations are super helpful at every level.
Machine learning explained at five difficulty levels
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Shifting Parent Work Hours, Mom vs. Dad
Articles about stay-at-home dads and parents with even work loads might make it seem like dads are putting in a lot of hours in the household these days. Are they? How do they compare to moms’ work hours?
Shifting Incomes for American Jobs
For various occupations, the difference between the person who makes the most and the one who makes the least can be significant.