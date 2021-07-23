New Olympic sports explained

The 2020 Summer Olympics are here, so ’tis the season for experimental visual explainers. The Washington Post uses a combination of illustration, video, and augmented reality to show off three new Olympic sports: skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing.

The skateboarding piece with Heimana Reynolds uses a left-right hover to move back and forth through a time-lapse. It lets you see each part of the trick, which can be a challenge to see in real-time. The climbing piece with Brooke Raboutou employs AR so that you can place a 3-D model of the 50-foot wall and Raboutou in your living room for scale. Neat.