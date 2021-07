Aerial photographer Lior Patel followed a herd of sheep in Yokneam. The results are much more interesting than they sound. [via Colossal]

See also the work of Tim Whittaker who produced a video of the same ilk. I don’t know what to call it, but I am very much into this genre of calming sheep herding videos for the mind. Although I feel like herding up close must be kind of stressful.