Converting Minecraft worlds to photorealistic ones using neural networks

Researchers from NVIDIA and Cornell University made GANcraft:
GANcraft aims at solving the world-to-world translation problem. Given a semantically labeled block world such as those from the popular game Minecraft, GANcraft is able to convert it to a new world which shares the same layout but with added photorealism. The new world can then be rendered from arbitrary viewpoints to produce images and videos that are both view-consistent and photorealistic.
This is impressive, but what amazes me more is that Minecraft is still very much a thing after all these years.