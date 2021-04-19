The CDC says it’s safe to travel now if you’re vaccinated, so you may or may not want to see this, but The New York Times shows how air particles circulate through an airplane.
Particles on a plane
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Data Underload #8 – Unsolicited
A few months back, the Caltrans Performance Measurement System (PeMS) …
Causes of Death
There are many ways to die. Cancer. Infection. Mental. External. This is how different groups of people died over the past 10 years, visualized by age.