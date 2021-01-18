As you probably know, there was a big Parler data scrape before the app and site went down. ProPublica spliced Parler video posts, sorting them by time and location. The result is basically a TikTok-style video feed of what happened.
Parler video feed of the mob at the Capitol
Projects by FlowingData See All →
How Much You Should Be Saving for Retirement
There are a lot of variables to consider, but for people of middle income, here’s a suggestion, based on when you start saving and when you want to retire.
Who is Older and Younger than You
Here’s a chart to show you how long you have until you start to feel your age.