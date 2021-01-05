Turn images into LEGO builds in R

The brickr package in R by Ryan Timpe takes an image, converts it to a mosaic, and then provides a piece list and instructions for the build. While not officially affiliated with the LEGO group, Timpe is a data scientist for LEGO, so it’s probably as close as you’re going to get to real deal.

Timpe made a package a couple of years back, but when I went to use it, the link was broken and I assumed it was defunct. This is a nice surprise.

My kids are deep into LEGO these days. We just finished watching the LEGO Masters show. I have LEGO minifigures on my office wall. I’m definitely making use of this.