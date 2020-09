For your analytical perusal, Emil Hvitfeldt provides ten seasons’ worth of scripts from the Friends sitcom in an easy-to-use R package:

The goal of friends to provide the complete script transcription of the Friends sitcom. The data originates from the Character Mining repository which includes references to scientific explorations using this data. This package simply provides the data in tibble format instead of json files.

The ten seasons ran from 1994 to 2004. I’m suddenly feeling my age.