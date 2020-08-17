Stock market charts turned into illustrated landscapes

stoxart is a project by Gladys where she turns stock market chart to landscape illustrations. The peaks become mountains, the dips become a space for the moon and the stars. The above is an illustration for Purple, which specializes in mattresses, and its base chart which forms the landscape.

Here’s another for Ford, with an apt illustration of a Ford truck riding the terrain:

Grab a print here (or request a custom one).

It reminds me of Michael Najjar’s project High Altitude from 2010, but instead, he used photoshopped mountains to show stock prices (which I’m surprised I never posted on FD).