Maybe you’ve seen a chart and wished you could look at the data yourself. Maybe you want to see it from a different angle. But the underlying dataset is nowhere to be found. The WebPlotDigitizer by Ankit Rohatgi lets you load an image and it will attempt to pull out the dataset. Amazing.

I can’t believe this has been around since 2010, and I’m just now hearing about it. [via @jburnmurdoch]