They Were Us.
This is The New York Times front page for Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Favorites
One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways
“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?
The Most Gender-Switched Names in US History
We use some names mostly for boys and some mostly for girls, but then there is a small percentage that, over time, switched from one gender to another. Which names made the biggest switch?
The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2014
It’s always tough to pick my favorite visualization projects. Nevertheless, I gave it a go.