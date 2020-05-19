Thomas Dimson trained a model to generate words that don’t exist in real life and definitions for said imaginary words. If you didn’t tell me the words were machine-generated, I’d believe a lot of them were actual parts of the English dictionary.
Machine learning to make a dictionary of words that do not exist
