Map shows US typefaces named after cities in their geographic location

For The Statesider, Andy Murdock wondered how many typefaces are named after American locations. Then he put those typefaces on a map. So how many?

The answer is 222. That’s not actually the answer, it’s just where I had to stop, because the more I looked the more I found. What started as a quirky challenge to make a US font map during COVID-19 quarantine days started to edge into obsessive-compulsive territory. I’d wake up in the middle of the night thinking, “Did I check to see if there’s a Boise font?” (I did. There isn’t.) I finally found the limit to how many fonts I could use in one place.