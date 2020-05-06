Remix and make music with audio from the Library of Congress

Brian Foo is the current Innovator-in-Residence at the Library of Congress. His latest project is Citizen DJ, which lets you explore and remix audio from the Library:

It invites the public to make hip hop music using the Library’s public audio and moving image collections. By embedding these materials in hip hop music, listeners can discover items in the Library’s vast collections that they likely would never have known existed. For technical documentation and code, please see the repo.

Give it a go. Even if you’re not into making music, you can still explore the sounds, listen to them in their full context, and end up reading about some song written in the early 1900s.

I’ll take all the rabbit holes I can get.