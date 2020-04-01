Fatalities from Covid-19 range from the hundreds of thousands to the millions. Nobody knows for sure. These predictions are based on statistical models, which are based on data, which aren’t consistent and reliable yet. FiveThirtyEight, whose bread and butter is models and forecasts, breaks down the challenges of making a model and why they haven’t provided any.
Challenges of making a reliable Covid-19 model
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Single-Income Occupations
About 18 percent of couple households are single-income. I wanted to know what the earner in these homes usually do.
Where Your Job is Most Popular
Some jobs are common nationwide, because they are needed everywhere. Others are more specific to geography. See where job falls on the spectrum.
Peak Non-Creepy Dating Pool
Based on the “half-your-age-plus-seven” rule, the range of people you can date expands with age. Combine that with population counts and demographics, and you can find when your non-creepy dating pool peaks.