xkcd crossed a rough age distribution of people becoming grandparents with people named “Chad” and “Jason” to highlight the dawn of a new era. The time is now.
Grandpa Chad distribution
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
What Qualifies as Middle-Income in Each State
The meaning of “middle-income” changes a lot depending on where you live and your household size.
Best Burger Ranks
Survey participants were asked to grade fast food burger restaurants on eight criteria. This is how each restaurant ranked.
Most Common Use of Time, By Age and Sex
Typical time use varies by who you talk to. This interactive shows you the differences when you vary age and sex.