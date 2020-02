This graphic from WakeMed shows the areas most often missed while washing hands. It’s based on an old-ish study from 1978 by Taylor LJ that evaluated handwashing techniques by health professionals. I’m guessing (hoping) that technique has improved since then.

Also, if there were a diagram based on data collected from the men’s room, the hands would just be completely colored red. Wash your hands, please. It’s kind of important right now.