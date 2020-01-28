Dataset for rejected license plate applications

Noah Veltman just posted a dataset of 23,463 personalized license plate applications that were flagged for additional review by the state of California from 2015 to 2016. Casually scrolling through, for the plates people request and why they are flagged, this is a goldmine of amusement.

Veltman writes:

This data was parsed from a set of 458 Excel workbooks that the DMV prepared for someone else’s public records request. I received the files as a consolation prize in response to my own related records request, which I was told would cost $2,000 to fulfill otherwise.

Just on this information alone, I think we are obligated to do something with this dataset.