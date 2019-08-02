Gerry uses congressional district boundaries as letters. Hahahahaha. Oh wait.
Gerry, a font based on gerrymandered congressional districts
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
A Diagram of All the Batteries
After an unsuccessful battery search, the natural next step was of course to look up battery sizes and chart all of them.
Data Underload #11 – American Hockey
American interest in hockey went from practically zero to near Canadian status.
States with the most and fewest firearms murders
According to 2009 numbers reported by the Federal Bureau of …