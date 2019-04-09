The New York Times illustrated what likely happened in the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes. The walkthrough uses a picture of a plane, simple and clear annotation, and animation to help readers understand the dangers of a faulty sensor.
Bad data from a faulty sensor on the Boeing 737 Max
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
The Most Trendy Names in US History
Names are incredibly personal things. It’s how we identity ourselves. …
Do Movie Sequels Live Up to Their Originals?
The third installment of Pixar’s Toy Story is making a …