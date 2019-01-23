Scale of tens

I’m always up for some scaled perspective. From David Packer:
Anyone need a video demonstrating 1000s, 100s, 10s and 1s? You're in luck pic.twitter.com/sMGKlXKVy7
— Dave (@sheepfilms) January 21, 2019
I’m always up for some scaled perspective. From David Packer:
Anyone need a video demonstrating 1000s, 100s, 10s and 1s? You're in luck pic.twitter.com/sMGKlXKVy7
— Dave (@sheepfilms) January 21, 2019
Watch the regional changes across the country from 1990 to 2016.
After looking at pizza places, coffee, and grocery stores, I had to look at burger chains across the country. The data was just sitting there.