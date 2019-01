The end of a year is always a good time to look back at past work, because the day-to-day can sometimes feel like an endless churn. There’s also just no way to remember everything, and because of the volume, there’s really no way you can see everything that everyone made. Hence, lists. And Maarten Lambrechts compiled a list of all the visualization lists for 2018 for your perusal.

I am partial to the lists from The New York Times, The Washington Post (not listed), and FiveThirtyEight.