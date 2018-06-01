Imagining gigantic places with satellite imagery

Artist Marcus Lyon imagines worlds where there are so many people that the only thing left to do is to make gigantic places to fit everyone. The patterns repeat themselves over and over, and it’s no longer about the individual exploring an entire place. [via kottke]
Favorites
One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways
“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?
Who is Older and Younger than You
Here’s a chart to show you how long you have until you start to feel your age.
Watching the growth of Walmart – now with 100% more Sam’s Club
The ever so popular Walmart growth map gets an update, and yes, it still looks like a wildfire. Sam’s Club follows soon after, although not nearly as vigorously.