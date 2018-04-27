Maps  /  , ,

All the buildings in Manhattan in 3-D map

Apr 27, 2018

Taylor Baldwin mapped all of the buildings in Manhattan using a 3-D layout. Rotate, zoom, and pan, and be sure to mess around with the parameters in the control panel for different looks. Also make sure you try it in Chrome, because it’ll probably send your computer fan whirling.

