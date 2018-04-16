Data Art  /  , ,

Shapes we make, seen from the sky

Apr 16, 2018

Look from the above at the shapes and geometry we use for cities, blocks, roads, fields, and the like, and you start to get the repeating patterns. Páraic McGloughlin and Pearse McGloughlin highlight these patterns and their connectedness in Arena by stringing together Google Earth images.

